Sanmina-SCI to implement 2-weeks unpaid leave for worldwide staff

EMS-provider Sanmina-SCI said on Wednesday that it plans to trim executive compensation and impose at least two weeks of unpaid leave for its employees worldwide in its fiscal 2Q.

Cost-cutting will remain a priority, as the EMS-provider tries to counteract the weak product demand. Sanmina-SCI Chairman and CEO Jure Sola said that he will take a 20% pay cut in the 2Q, while other top executives will take 10% pay cuts. Other employees at Sanmina-SCI's worldwide facilities are asked to take at least two weeks of unpaid leave during the 2Q.



As reported earlier, Sanmina-SCI saw major job cuts during the last 3 months. Although the company declined to comment at the time, these layoffs were officially confirmed yesterday, reports presscontacts.