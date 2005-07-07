Top OEM Chip Buyers in 2005

Marking a milestone in China's ascension in the global electronics industry, one of the nation's companies will enter the ranks of the world's top OEM buyers of semiconductors for the first time in 2005, according to the latest data from iSuppli Corp.'s Semiconductor Spending Analysis service.

China's leading PC maker, Lenovo Group, is expected to emerge as the world's ninth-largest OEM semiconductor buyer in 2005, with chip purchases amounting to $4.3 billion for the year. Lenovo's semiconductor buying activities have been multiplied by purchase of IBM's PC operations, which was announced in December, 2004. IBM's PC purchasing activities are being shifted to Lenovo's control this year.



Due to the addition of IBM's PC business, Lenovo's semiconductor purchases are expected to increase by more than a factor of four from about $1 billion in 2004 and its ranking will rocket up from 36th place last year, iSuppli predicts.



The table below and attached presents iSuppli's projected ranking of the world's top-10 OEM semiconductor purchasers in 2004.



2005 Rank



OEM/Brand Company, 2005 spend (USD)

1. Hewlett-Packard, 13,705

2. Dell, 12,457

3. Nokia, 8,568

4. Matsushita Electric, 6,806

5. Sony, 6,673

6. Motorola, 6,367

7. Siemens, 6,192

8. Samsung Electronics, 6,138

9. Lenovo, 4,265

10. Toshiba, 4,083



As China continues to advance in the worldwide electronics industry, iSuppli expects to see more of the nation's companies enter the top chip-buying ranks.