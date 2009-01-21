Electronics Production | January 21, 2009
Near doubling of Set-Top Box shipments creates opportunities for EMS providers
While many electronic products are experiencing slowing growth or even declines, worldwide Set-Top Box (STB) shipments are set to nearly double from 2007 to 2012, providing an attractive opportunity for contract manufacturers, according to iSuppli Corp.
Global STB shipments are set to surge to 215.5 million units in 2012, rising at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.8 percent from 118.1 million in 2007. In 2008, shipments rose to 142.8 million units, up 20.9 percent from 2007.
Meanwhile, the percentage of total STB manufacturing conducted by contract manufacturers will increase to 75.3 percent in 2012, up from 67.8 percent in 2007, iSuppli predicts. This will cause global STB contract manufacturing to soar to 162 million units in 2012, double the 80 million in 2007. This high growth outlook is spurring intensified competition among contract manufacturers and changes in the industry landscape that will affect brands, contract manufacturers and component suppliers that operate in the STB supply chain.
The attached figures present iSuppli’s forecasts of global OEM and contract manufacturing of all types of STBs, including cable, satellite and digital terrestrial television.
The major factor driving the expansion of the STB market during the near-term is the surge in demand in North America and Western Europe, due to these nations’ looming deadlines for the transition of television broadcasting signals from analog to digital.
In the United States, the Department of Commerce's National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) launched the TV Converter Box Coupon Program starting in January 2008 that allows up to two $40 coupons per household for consumers to purchase certified STBs for the digital television transition. An estimated 35 million STBs will be required for this transition by the digital transition in February.
After developed regions complete the transition during the next couple of years, emerging markets will pick up and fuel continuous growth of the worldwide STB market.
Although China launched and finalized its digital TV standards in 2006 and started promoting them in select cities and provinces, the complete transition will not take place until 2015, which will provide Chinese consumers with a more gradual process by which they can adapt to the new digital TV standards. iSuppli estimates the five-year CAGR for STB shipments to China for the 2007 to 2012 period will be as high as 40 percent.
“Although STB brands have already outsourced more than two-thirds of their collective annual unit shipments to contract manufacturers, usage of such outsourced production will continue to increase in the future,” said Jeffrey Wu, senior analyst, EMS and ODM, for iSuppli.
“Brands believe that the use of contract manufacturing ensures asset flexibility, cuts time to market and allows them to focus on higher-value supply chain activities.”
The two sectors of the contract manufacturing industry, i.e. Electronics Manufacturing Service (EMS) providers and Original Design Manufacturers (ODMs), have contributed approximately equally to the STB industry so far. However, the customer bases for EMS and ODM providers are very different. EMS providers primarily serve established tier-one OEMs, while ODMs build STBs for smaller, regional OEMs mostly in emerging economies.
Future developments of these two sectors depend highly on brand companies’ outsourcing strategies and the competences they will have to develop in the future in order to provide and tailor support to their customers.
Despite the strong expansion for STB shipments during the coming years, the industry’s annual growth rate will decline from 27.8 percent in 2007 to single-digit growth rates after 2011, due primarily to the proliferation of new televisions equipped with functions that can only be accomplished through STBs today.
This situation means that STB brands and their contract manufacturing partners must solidify their positions during the next two years while the industry is still undergoing high growth rates in order to maintain the lead when the STB industry slows.
Meanwhile, the percentage of total STB manufacturing conducted by contract manufacturers will increase to 75.3 percent in 2012, up from 67.8 percent in 2007, iSuppli predicts. This will cause global STB contract manufacturing to soar to 162 million units in 2012, double the 80 million in 2007. This high growth outlook is spurring intensified competition among contract manufacturers and changes in the industry landscape that will affect brands, contract manufacturers and component suppliers that operate in the STB supply chain.
The attached figures present iSuppli’s forecasts of global OEM and contract manufacturing of all types of STBs, including cable, satellite and digital terrestrial television.
The major factor driving the expansion of the STB market during the near-term is the surge in demand in North America and Western Europe, due to these nations’ looming deadlines for the transition of television broadcasting signals from analog to digital.
In the United States, the Department of Commerce's National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) launched the TV Converter Box Coupon Program starting in January 2008 that allows up to two $40 coupons per household for consumers to purchase certified STBs for the digital television transition. An estimated 35 million STBs will be required for this transition by the digital transition in February.
After developed regions complete the transition during the next couple of years, emerging markets will pick up and fuel continuous growth of the worldwide STB market.
Although China launched and finalized its digital TV standards in 2006 and started promoting them in select cities and provinces, the complete transition will not take place until 2015, which will provide Chinese consumers with a more gradual process by which they can adapt to the new digital TV standards. iSuppli estimates the five-year CAGR for STB shipments to China for the 2007 to 2012 period will be as high as 40 percent.
“Although STB brands have already outsourced more than two-thirds of their collective annual unit shipments to contract manufacturers, usage of such outsourced production will continue to increase in the future,” said Jeffrey Wu, senior analyst, EMS and ODM, for iSuppli.
“Brands believe that the use of contract manufacturing ensures asset flexibility, cuts time to market and allows them to focus on higher-value supply chain activities.”
The two sectors of the contract manufacturing industry, i.e. Electronics Manufacturing Service (EMS) providers and Original Design Manufacturers (ODMs), have contributed approximately equally to the STB industry so far. However, the customer bases for EMS and ODM providers are very different. EMS providers primarily serve established tier-one OEMs, while ODMs build STBs for smaller, regional OEMs mostly in emerging economies.
Future developments of these two sectors depend highly on brand companies’ outsourcing strategies and the competences they will have to develop in the future in order to provide and tailor support to their customers.
Despite the strong expansion for STB shipments during the coming years, the industry’s annual growth rate will decline from 27.8 percent in 2007 to single-digit growth rates after 2011, due primarily to the proliferation of new televisions equipped with functions that can only be accomplished through STBs today.
This situation means that STB brands and their contract manufacturing partners must solidify their positions during the next two years while the industry is still undergoing high growth rates in order to maintain the lead when the STB industry slows.
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments