SMT-Wertheim with new representative for France and Maghreb territory

To extend the market position in France SMT-Wertheim is cooperating as of 01st of January 2009 with EPM-France. As exclusive partner EPM-France is supplying all products of SMT-Wertheim and providing also the service on customers site.

Due to their wide product portfolio customers can be served with a comprehensive solution to their needs. EPM-France is also taking over the Sales- and Service activities for Tunisia, Morocco and Algeria. “We are glad to have a strong partner for these important markets who has good relations to the customers and a deep knowledge of the business” Mirko Jahn, Area Sales Manager Europe mentioned during the signing of the contract.



“Within this wide state of art oven range, SMT offers us innovation, performances, and user friendly, for equipments still 100% “Made in Germany. We strongly trust into the reactivity and the “warmth” of relationship established with SMT team”. Laurent JUMEAU Director EPM France.