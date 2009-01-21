PCB | January 21, 2009
Schweizer Electronic defies economic crisis
Schweizer Electronic reported for 2008 a turnover of around €83 million; 5% more than in the previous fiscal year. However, the economic slowdown during the 4Q also had an affect on the result, which was estimated to reach 15% until the 3Q/2008.
In particular, customers in the automotive electronics sector significantly reduced their orders. By contrast, the PCB manufacturer was able to more than double the sales in the segment Industrial Electronics in 2008.
The operating profit - before restructuring-related special effects - is above the margin from the previous year; which can be attributed not only to a higher turnover, but also to an increased productivity. The company was able to consolidate its German production capacity into one site earlier than planned. Additional to that, Schweizer Electronic reduce its headcount by 5% - alongside the discontinuation of temporary working contracts. At the end of 2008, the PCB manufacturer employed a total of 706 staff (included are 42 trainees).
Schweizer Electronic will continue its strategy of broadening its product range, while at the same time continuing to react to the economic slowdown with adequate flexibility. This means, among other things: that Schweizer was able - despite the crisis affected order situation (in particular from automotive customers) - to increase its order backlog during the 4Q (as of 31.12.2008) by 7% to €47 million, compared to the same period the previous year.
Schweizer Electronic answered customer demand for prototypes and small series with the 2008 announced cooperation with Berlin-based PCB manufacturer Contag GmbH. In addition, the company's negotiations with partners in low-cost countries regarding a purchasing partnership continue according to plan and look so far very promising.
The operating profit - before restructuring-related special effects - is above the margin from the previous year; which can be attributed not only to a higher turnover, but also to an increased productivity. The company was able to consolidate its German production capacity into one site earlier than planned. Additional to that, Schweizer Electronic reduce its headcount by 5% - alongside the discontinuation of temporary working contracts. At the end of 2008, the PCB manufacturer employed a total of 706 staff (included are 42 trainees).
Schweizer Electronic will continue its strategy of broadening its product range, while at the same time continuing to react to the economic slowdown with adequate flexibility. This means, among other things: that Schweizer was able - despite the crisis affected order situation (in particular from automotive customers) - to increase its order backlog during the 4Q (as of 31.12.2008) by 7% to €47 million, compared to the same period the previous year.
Schweizer Electronic answered customer demand for prototypes and small series with the 2008 announced cooperation with Berlin-based PCB manufacturer Contag GmbH. In addition, the company's negotiations with partners in low-cost countries regarding a purchasing partnership continue according to plan and look so far very promising.
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments