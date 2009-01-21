Foxconn rumoured to produce JDM notebook for Dell Adamo

Foxconn is rumoured to have won joint design orders for the 13-inch Adamo series ultra-thin notebook from Dell.

Mass production of the notebook is scheduled for the second half of 2009, reports DigiTimes. These JDM orders are estimated at 400,000 units. However, Foxconn did not comment on the rumours, the report continued. DigiTimes reports, citing unnamed sources, that a sample production cycle has already taken place at Foxconn's production plant in Yantai, Shandong Province, China.