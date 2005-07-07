European CEM-market still going strong

The European CEM-industry remains one of the most important sectors within the electronics market, according to a study made by Reed Electronics Research.

Following the recovery after years of recession, the Western European CEM industry will expand from EUR 19.7bn to EUR 47.1bn by 2009. The advantage Eastern Europe offers in terms of cost savings will result in the region experiencing stronger growth with CEM industry reaching EUR 11bn by 2009, up from an estimated EUR 4bn in 2004, according to the study.



Breakdown in regions of the European CEM-market in 2004 (%):

Germany: 23

UK: 18.1

Eastern Europe: 16.8

France: 13

Scandinavia: 9.4

Italy: 8.4

Rest: 11.5