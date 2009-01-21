Agilent release new solder paste inspection system

Agilent Technologies will release its new Solder Paste Inspection (SPI) platform - with defect coverage down to the 01005 level - on Feb. 15.

The Agilent Medalist SP50 Series 3 Dual Laser SPI solution is for customers who need to inspect, test and measure inline 3-D solder paste for defects. Designed to meet the growing demands of the surface mount technology (SMT) industry, the SP50 Series 3 Dual Laser is the fourth generation of SPI available from Agilent.



The new SP50 Series 3 has throughput as well as a simplified GUI for easy use by engineers and operators alike.



"The SP50 Series 3 Dual Laser is a big leap forward for Agilent in the paste inspection industry," said NK Chari, marketing director for Agilent's Measurement Systems Division. "By adding the second laser, the SP50 has improved its inspection results by nearly 60 percent on average compared to previous models. And with the sales promotion accompanying its release, we believe it will provide our customers the kind of return on investment they need."



"Agilent is investing in the development of new AOI and SPI capabilities at our key knowledge centers around the world and we are committed to continuously delivering products and services of the highest quality and greatest value to our customers," said Daniel Mak, vice president and general manager, Agilent's Measurement Systems Division.