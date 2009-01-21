Ranking of Polish cable harness manufacturers

evertiq has compiled a ranking of the top cable harness producers that are located in Poland, using the revenue of each company in 2007. The biggest company is Coroplast (Germany), followed by Leoni and Moltech.

evertiq used the official P&L financial statements of each company to determine the ranking. Included in the ranking are only legal entities with a revenue exceeding 10 mln PLN. However, we did not include multi activity companies, such as BKT from Bydgoszcz or Mercus from Polkowice.Germany based Coroplast – situated in Dylaki near Opole – reported the highest revenue in 2007, with sales of 386 mln PLN. With this, the company was able to push Leoni Autokabel (Germany) into second place. Leoni’s revenue in 2007 was 245 mln PLN, slightly less than in the previous year (278 mln PLN). In third place came Molech – as was the case in 2006 and 2007 – based in Sulęcin (Moltech is owned by Molex). Molex operates a second facility in Poland, which specializes in structure networks (Molex Premise Networks). This facility is located in Rudniki near Tczew, which came 4th in our ranking. (The total revenue of both companies exceeds the sales and revenue of Leoni.)Segu and Technokabel were placed in 5th and 6th position respectively; both companies reported a similar revenue level as Molex from Tczew. (In 2007 he companies reported revenues of 91 mln PLN and 81 mln PLN respectively). It is worth noticing that we find Scandinavian companies in the following 4 positions: Teknosystem (Teknoprod AB Group), Rimaster, Cable Team Poland (Gerdins group) and TVAB.A ranking made next year - based on revenues achieved in 2008 – will probably not bring significant changes. However, there is no doubt that lists and rankings for the fiscal 2009 will look very differently.This relates to two key events that took place at the end of 2008. Finland based PKC Group acquired the harness manufacturing division from MAN’s Polish subsidiary in Starachowice, which results in a company that is likely to record revenue of around 70 mln EUR – placing it into one of the top positions.The second important key event is Leoni’s decision to lay off around 75% of its staff in its facility in Ostrzeszów, a decision hat will affect its vie-leader position. Additional to that is TVAB’s decision to reduce staff numbers by 100 in Poland likely to drop its revenue level in Poland below 10 mln PLN.