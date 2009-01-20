Molex in Shannon feared to see job cuts

Employees at Molex's facility in Shannon, Ireland fear that job cuts or short-work might come their way.

Molex held a meeting at its US facility last week to discuss consequences of the current economic downturn and what affect it will have on some (or all) Molex facilities. The manufacturer and designer of electrical and fibre optic interconnectors and switches for the telecom, computer, medical and military markets has been operating in Shannon since 1971 ad currently employs around 400 staff in the facility.



Local media reports suggest that the company will meet with employees later this week to discuss future plans.