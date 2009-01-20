Dyconex confirms investments for 2009

After its most successful year in the company’s history, Swiss PCB manufacturer Dyconex confirmed the 2009 share of its earlier announced multimillion investment program.

The investment focuses mainly on process control enhancements, the implementation of enterprise software for the increase of production efficiency and the purchase of production equipment to facilitate a general capacity increase for its operations in Bassersdorf, Switzerland.



Image Source: Dyconex