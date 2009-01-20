USR Electronic Systems in agreement with Valor

Valor has completed a installation of its Manufacturing Quality Management System for electronics assembly at USR Electronic Systems, Israel’s major contract manufacturer.

USR’s work with customers in the medical, security and telecom segments such as GE Health Care, Syneron, Verint.



Valor’s Quality Management System (vCheck) fully integrates into USR’s manufacturing process, collecting data from test and repair stations including visual inspection stations, Orbotech machines, and added support for SPEA and Teradyne machines coming up. Data is also collected from the functional test area.



“Valor’s technology has proven its superiority in the past, and it continues to do so with vCheck. Its reporting system has allowed us to identify areas in the assembly process where we had to take immediate actions in order to improve our quality, and it allows us to meet the strict demands of our customers with relative ease. vCheck also provides to USR with the ability to analyze customer design problems and recommend changes to products in order to eliminate quality issues.” said Eddie Guez, CEO of USR. “Overall, the tool’s performance, ease of use and capacity for growth make this a very worthwhile investment.”



“USR is another great example of how we build strong partnerships with key players and EMS vendors in our industry,” said Stephan Häfele, President of Valor Europe. ”We see great interest among our EMS customers to adopt quality management solutions like vCheck, not only as an answer to their OEM customers’ demand, but also as proactive means for better management and control of cost structures by improving the quality of operations”.