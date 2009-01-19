Gould continues redundancy plan in Eichstetten, Germany

Gould Electronics plans a staff reduction in its copper foil facility in Eichstetten by about one-third. At least 61 former employees have signed a termination agreement; which makes operational layoffs unneccessary.

In addition, 11 employees - due to the expiry of the temporary work contracts - have left the company, others went into retirement, CEO Thomas Zipfel was cited in the Badische Zeitung in saying.



In Mid-October, management, works council and IG Metall negotiated a social plan for all affected employees. The company also has to pay high severance payments as many employees worked for years in the company. Most of the affected employees have already found a new job or hae good chances of finding a new job, the report continues. The IG Metall has also negotiated a 'right of return' for all affected employees; this would apply, should Gould want to create new jobs or want to refill empty positions.



