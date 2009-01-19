Brantham wins contracts from 7 new customers

Despite the slowdown much of the global economy is seeing, EMS-provider Brantham Engineering has successfully won business from 7 new customers over the last 3 months.

Richard Hancock (Business Development Manager) commented, “Obviously some industries are being hurt more than others by the general slow down, but by careful and specific marketing you can find a wide range of companies that are still performing well”.



He continued, “The new customers are from varying high technology sectors, including two particular target markets, medical (where there are two new customers alone) and one in the design and manufacturer of architectural lighting and the assembly of high brightness LEDs. During 2009 these new additional customers will hopefully grow and bring new revenue streams to Brantham Engineering”.



“We believe, in addition to careful marketing, that flexibility remains the key backed by good supply chain and material management to ensure that in the current climate our customers are fully supported and can receive product at short notice when they need it”, he continues.



Brantham is well on it way to achieve the ISO14001 standard of accreditation to put in place an effective Environmental Management System (EMS). Currently working towards phase 3 of the total 6-phases required for the BS 8555 STEMS (Steps to Environmental Management Systems) that the company hopes to complete in June 2010.