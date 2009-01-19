Will the economic slowdown effect the Medical Imaging Business globally?

The global economic meltdown has ensured reduced uptake rates for most medical imaging modalities across Europe. The medical imaging industry also experienced lower expenditure on research and development in 2008, thereby hindering the launch of new technologies.

With the exception of imaging modalities such as interventional radiology and digital mammography, manufacturers have faced enormous challenges pertaining to limited volume sales. The majority of global medical imaging vendors have therefore focused their growth strategies towards post sales servicing and support as well as innovative consulting services for hospitals.



"Reduced volume sales of imaging devices have compelled vendors to search for alternative revenue generation streams such as application software and integration services", notes Frost & Sullivan Research Analyst Krishanu Bhattacharjee.