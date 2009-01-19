Perlos to close manufacturing operations in Komarom, Hungary

Economic uncertainty has remained severe in the mobile handset industry. Demand has dropped especially in Europe and the outlook is poor. That is the reason, why the company will shut down its Hungarian manufacturing operation in Komarom.

The rapid downturn has hit hard on Perlos’ Komarom plant. In December the local management announced cutting approximately 600 full-time jobs. "With the reduced demand level, manufacturing operations in Komarom have turned unprofitable very quickly. As a result, we are forced to run down the manufacturing operations in brisk pace", Timo Rouvinen, General Manager of Perlos Komarom, comments with regret.



In practice this means that most of the manufacturing operations will be shut down in stages by the end of the June, 2009. This will lead to the layoff of approximately 500 full-time jobs. However, to serve the local customers, Perlos will maintain a service hub in Komarom. Komarom unit will also continue with printing and other necessary variation services. Final headcount number in Komarom will depend on the level of future activities and market development.



"I am sure that this development and its speed have caught everyone by surprise. We are very sorry to see the operations slowing down in Komarom in such a scale. We have had very skilled and competent staff in Hungary and the Komarom plant has represented a significant part in Perlos’ global footprint", says Cor Saris, the CEO for Perlos.