Würth Elektronik lays off 50 in Pforzheim, Germany

German Würth Elektronik has announced the layoff of 50 employees at its PCB manufacturing facility in Pforzheim, Germany. The company employs around 180 staff at its Pforzheim facility.

The Pforzheimer Zeitung reports that employer and employee representatives have agreed on the number of staff that will be laid off at the Pforzheim facility. The factory produces printed circuit boards in Pforzheim; about 30% of the production goes to companies in the automotive sector. Accordingly, all production facilities in the PCB division of the Würth Group are affected by the economic crisis. The facilities in Niedernhall, Roth am See and Schopfheim will also be affected by the measure. A total of 130 employees will be affected, the report continues.



Currently, employer and employee representatives negotiate the establishment if an employment and training company (a so called BQG), which is aimed to assist affected employees.