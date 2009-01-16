PKC to start temporarily lay offs in Kempele and Raahe

PKC has finalised the co-determination negotiations for temporary lay-offs of at the Kempele and Raahe unit's.

Negotiations were started due to decreased demand of wiring harnesses. Lay-offs concern almost all PKC Group Oyj's personnel in Kempele, about 250 persons. Lay-offs shall commence gradually and their duration will vary from function to function from one week to longer periods of time. Current plan is that the lay-offs last for a maximum of 14 weeks by the end of June, after which they may be prolonged if needed. Lay-offs will begin earliest in the beginning of February.



PKC has also finalised the co-determination negotiations in its unit in Raahe for temporary lay-offs, due to decreased demand of industrial electronics devices. As a result of the negotiations PKC Electronics shall lay-off 60 persons for a maximum of three months.