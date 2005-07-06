AT&S appoints new Supervisory Board

Yesterday's 11th General Meeting of AT&S, Europe's largest printed circuit board manufacturer, elected a new supervisory board.

Willibald Dörflinger, CEO of AT&S until 30 June, Albert Hochleitner, CEO of Siemens AG Austria until December 2005, and Karl Fink, Deputy to the CEO of Wiener Städtische Versicherung, are the three newly appointed members of the Supervisory Board. The shareholders have also confirmed Hannes Androsch, Georg Riedl and Erich Schwarzbichler, all consistently members of the Supervisory Board, for another period. The supervisory board of AT&S therefore now consists 6 elected members as well as three representatives of the workforce.



Additionally, other various agenda items were accepted by the General Assembly with an overwhelming majority of between 99.6 % and 100 %; for instance, the possibility to buy back shares up to 10 % has been prolonged. Furthermore, to confirm the financial basis of the growth strategy of AT&S, the General Assembly approved the possibility of a capital increase as well as the emission of a convertible bond. Finally, the Managing Board of AT&S and Supervisory Board, were both unanimously exonerated for the financial year 2004/05.



"This strong and well connected Supervisory Board as well as our new possibilities to finance future growth gives AT&S all we need to be prepared for the forthcoming challenges", declares Harald Sommerer, CEO of AT&S since 1st July, 2005, after the successful General Meeting. "The nearly unanimous support of our shareholders to all the points of the agenda shows that they strongly support our strategy."