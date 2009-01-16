Electronics Production | January 16, 2009
Big loss for Sony Ericsson in Q4
Units shipped in the quarter were 24.2 million, a sequential decrease of 6% and a year-on-year decrease of 21%. Sales for the quarter were Euro 2,914 million, an increase of 4% sequentially due to a positive impact of currency fluctuations, and a decrease of 23% compared to Q4 2007.
The decline in sales year-on-year was driven by lower volumes, due to the global economic slowdown that resulted in contracting consumer demand and decreased availability of credit.
Gross margin became 15% due to negative impact from exchange rate fluctuations, restructuring charges and material write-offs.
Foreign exchange fluctuations had a positive impact on sales in total, but a large negative impact on costs of goods sold (ie. costs increased) sequentially, as well as year-on-year.
Income before taxes for the quarter was Euro -133 million, excluding restructuring charges of Euro 129 million, compared to the profit of Euro 501 million in Q4 2007. Despite a negative result in the quarter, Sony Ericsson maintained a healthy balance sheet with a strong, net cash position of Euro 1,072 million.
The average selling price (ASP) for Sony Ericsson in Q4 2008 was Euro 121, an increase sequentially but a decrease year-on-year. The sequential increase of ASP was due to a positive impact of foreign exchange rate fluctuations and to the sale of a higher proportion of high-end models. Estimated market share for Q4 2008 is maintained at around 8%.
“In economic terms, 2008 has been a tumultuous year with world markets experiencing a serious downturn. The mobile phone market has been greatly affected by this and as expected, the fourth quarter continued to be very challenging for Sony Ericsson. Our business alignment is progressing as planned, with the full effect of annual savings of around Euro 300 million expected by the second half of 2009. We foresee a continued deterioration in the market place in 2009, particularly in the first half,” said Dick Komiyama, President, Sony Ericsson.
The additional cost saving measures initiated by Sony Ericsson are aimed at reducing operating expenses by a further Euro 180 million annually, with the full effect expected at the end of 2009. Sony Ericsson currently estimates that the cost for the additional restructuring activities will be covered by the previously announced Euro 300 million restructuring charges.
