Elcoteq to cut 50 in Finland

Elcoteq is planning to cut approximately 50 employees in Finland. This process started before the major announcement about cutting 5000 jobs came out yesterday.

According to a report as most as 50 could lose their jobs in Finland. The negotiations are expected to be concluded next week. Today Elcoteq has 200 employees in Finland. This announcement is not conducted by the announcement that came out yesterday.