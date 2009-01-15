PartnerTech scale down two units

Sweden based EMS provider PartnerTech is discontinuing its mechanical work within its production facility in Åtvidaberg. It is also cutting staff at its microelectronics unit in Vellinge.

Partnertech will divest its mechanical production either through selling it or closing it. PartnerTech will focus on electronics production at its Åtvidaberg facility. 55 employees out of approximately 200 are at risk losing their jobs.



Furthermore PartnerTech is also scaling back its staff force in Vellinge, southern Sweden. The move has nothing to do with the slowdown in the global economy. The unit has recently conducted an efficiency program which has made 35 out of 150 employees redundant. The Vellinge plant is specialised in microelectronics production as well as advanced electronics manufacturing services.