XJTAG targets Japan with Fuji Setsubi distribution deal

XJTAG, a UK based supplier of IEEE Std. 1149.x boundary scan development systems, has signed a new distribution agreement with Fuji Setsubi.

Fuji Setsubi is a Japan based provider of software and hardware solutions for the embedded systems market. Fuji Setsubi will be selling the XJTAG system into its established base of embedded electronics engineering customers in Japan.



Simon Payne, XJTAG's CEO, said: "Japan is an important market for XJTAG as many of the major players in consumer electronics are based in the region. It is these companies, typically designing complex products featuring high density printed circuit boards with ball grid array (BGA) devices, that can really benefit from the significant reduction in product development timescales that our boundary scan system delivers."



"XJTAG now has representation in almost 50 countries and an increasing presence in Asia with partners in Japan, China, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Korea and Singapore," added Simon Payne. "XJTAG is fast becoming a 'must-have' product for electronics designers and manufacturers alike, and we will continue to expand our global presence and support our partners, such as Fuji Setsubi, by attending major trade shows with them." XJTAG has a global network of distributors servicing Europe, the Far East, North and South America, the Middle East and Australasia.