Würth Elektronik invests 15 MEUR in PCB production equipment

The Würth Elektronik printed circuit board unit in Rot am See, Germany, has invested 15 million Euros in new equipment for manufacturing of prototype PCBs.

The start up of the electro plating line at the Rot am See plant is the most important part of this investment. According to Klaus Weingärtner, Managing Director at the unit, there is a demand for advanced prototyping PCBs and the designers need the samples and prototypes fast keeping the same high quality as within volume production. At the same time the designers demands a comprehensive spectrum of different techniques, preferably from one single supplier.



Würth Elektronik has at the unit updated its processing steps from LDI, laminating, etching, to plating. This gives the company the availability to supply services for different PCB techniques ranging from simple to complex PCBs like Micro Via, FLAT comp or flex-rigid.



The new plating line generates 50 per cent less waste water and also doubles the production. Würth Elektronik is processing 350 different PCB lay outs daily, of which 100 are orders. Therefore the company need to make sure it has an infrastructure with high precision and advanced processes according to Klaus Weingärtner.