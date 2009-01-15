SMT & Inspection | January 15, 2009
Essemtec launch new pick & place machine
The new SMD pick & place machine CSM7200 from Swiss equipment maker Essemtec has been suited for the flexible manufacturing of small lot series.
The machine fabricates all current components up to 40x40 mm and additionally offers an integrated dispensing system for glue or solder paste.
The new pick & place machine CSM7200 is a further development of the previous model CSM7100. In comparison to the previous model the CSM7200 offers an up to 30% higher camera resolution and precision, a larger component area and more vacuum tools. Additional functions had been implemented, as for example the automatic pick-up height calibration with vacuum censor or the integrated component counter which observes the supplies.
The machine fabricates all current components up to 40x40 mm and additionally offers an integrated dispensing system for glue or solder paste.
Up to 100 components can be upgraded on the CSM7200 simultaneously. The feeders are intelligent and motive driven. This stands for quick and safe change over as the position of the feeder will be identified automatically and the feed is programmable. The components can be programmed to the feeders by bar code reader; by this mistakes at the change over are excluded.
For simple programming the CSM7200 is equipped with a universal CAD interface by which the placing data can be taken over out of the layout programs directly. Changes of programme are simple, thanks to the virtual-view function: The placement programme will overlay the life camera picture. Components can be added, shifted or deleted by a mouse click.
For the exact placement of the single components a laser measuring system is used. By the “On-the-fly” measuring of the components placing capacities of up to 4’000 Bt./h are possible. For QFP- or BGA- components an X-vision system is available. This inspects the mostly expensive components and their connections complete before placing.
Extras are summarized in the Flex-2-services programme of Essemtec. To it belongs, for example, the distant service system, the internet platform MyEssemtec.com or the 24 hour hotline support.
The new pick & place machine CSM7200 is a further development of the previous model CSM7100. In comparison to the previous model the CSM7200 offers an up to 30% higher camera resolution and precision, a larger component area and more vacuum tools. Additional functions had been implemented, as for example the automatic pick-up height calibration with vacuum censor or the integrated component counter which observes the supplies.
The machine fabricates all current components up to 40x40 mm and additionally offers an integrated dispensing system for glue or solder paste.
Up to 100 components can be upgraded on the CSM7200 simultaneously. The feeders are intelligent and motive driven. This stands for quick and safe change over as the position of the feeder will be identified automatically and the feed is programmable. The components can be programmed to the feeders by bar code reader; by this mistakes at the change over are excluded.
For simple programming the CSM7200 is equipped with a universal CAD interface by which the placing data can be taken over out of the layout programs directly. Changes of programme are simple, thanks to the virtual-view function: The placement programme will overlay the life camera picture. Components can be added, shifted or deleted by a mouse click.
For the exact placement of the single components a laser measuring system is used. By the “On-the-fly” measuring of the components placing capacities of up to 4’000 Bt./h are possible. For QFP- or BGA- components an X-vision system is available. This inspects the mostly expensive components and their connections complete before placing.
Extras are summarized in the Flex-2-services programme of Essemtec. To it belongs, for example, the distant service system, the internet platform MyEssemtec.com or the 24 hour hotline support.
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments