Essemtec launch new pick & place machine

The new SMD pick & place machine CSM7200 from Swiss equipment maker Essemtec has been suited for the flexible manufacturing of small lot series.

The machine fabricates all current components up to 40x40 mm and additionally offers an integrated dispensing system for glue or solder paste.



The new pick & place machine CSM7200 is a further development of the previous model CSM7100. In comparison to the previous model the CSM7200 offers an up to 30% higher camera resolution and precision, a larger component area and more vacuum tools. Additional functions had been implemented, as for example the automatic pick-up height calibration with vacuum censor or the integrated component counter which observes the supplies.



Up to 100 components can be upgraded on the CSM7200 simultaneously. The feeders are intelligent and motive driven. This stands for quick and safe change over as the position of the feeder will be identified automatically and the feed is programmable. The components can be programmed to the feeders by bar code reader; by this mistakes at the change over are excluded.



For simple programming the CSM7200 is equipped with a universal CAD interface by which the placing data can be taken over out of the layout programs directly. Changes of programme are simple, thanks to the virtual-view function: The placement programme will overlay the life camera picture. Components can be added, shifted or deleted by a mouse click.



For the exact placement of the single components a laser measuring system is used. By the “On-the-fly” measuring of the components placing capacities of up to 4’000 Bt./h are possible. For QFP- or BGA- components an X-vision system is available. This inspects the mostly expensive components and their connections complete before placing.



Extras are summarized in the Flex-2-services programme of Essemtec. To it belongs, for example, the distant service system, the internet platform MyEssemtec.com or the 24 hour hotline support.