Siplace training centre gets TUV certification

The Siplace training centres in Vienna and Munich have been certified as Training and Consulting Centres by TUV Rheinland.

Siplace can now use the coveted TUV seal for high training standards in its advertising. The Siplace training centres surpass the minimum requirements, according to the TUV Rheinland auditors. To ensure their reputation and quality for the long term, the facilities will continue to be checked in regular intervals in order to keep their TUV approval, according to electronicstalk.com.