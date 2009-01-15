IC distributors gets frequent rush orders from Foxconn

Foxconn Electronics has been aggressively placing rush orders with IC distributors. The orders are expected to help boost the distributors' performance in January this year.

Since the end of December 2008 Foxconn has been placing orders for motherboard components, however, order volumes were only half of the 500,000-600,000 units seen during past peak seasons.

Sources at the companies believe Foxconn is trying to finish stocking up materials in preparation for orders ahead of the Lunar New Year which starts at the end of January, according to digitimes.com.