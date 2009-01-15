Prototypes stolen from Sony Ericsson

Swedish police have arrested an employee at Sony Ericsson in Sweden which is suspected of stealing prototypes of not yet released mobile phone models.

The stolen models are valid 750 000 kronor (approximately €67000), according to police. The crime took place during the night between Monday and Tuesday this week.



Shortly after the police questioned the man they also went to the suspect’s home and found the stolen prototypes, reports idg.se.



It is unclear what the prototypes would be used for, but they are very interesting for competitors because they might contain secret mobile technology.