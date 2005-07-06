Transport for London selects Transmode

Transmode, a supplier of optical networking systems, has been selected by Transport for London (TfL) for a CWDM solution to expand and improve its metropolitan and storage networks, which underpin management of London's public transport services.

TfL, the integrated body responsible for the capital's transport systems, has selected Transmode's TS-1100 platform to expand the capacity of its data-transport network and to improve data-traffic management. Efficient data management of TfL's ever-expanding communications needs is vital to support the 9 million passenger journeys made each day on TfL's various systems that include bus, tube, rail and tram.



The Transmode solution supports two key applications: expanding Fibre Channel capabilities for TfL's Storage Area Network (SAN) and increasing the availability of Gigabit Ethernet channels for the Metropolitan Area Network (MAN).

"Since we started installing the TfL system in September 2004, there has been a process of continuous upgrade," said Sean Davies, Transmode's UK Sales Manager. "TfL has now deployed multiple wavelengths across its SAN and MAN, and we are further developing the client's networks to be even more flexible and easily expanded as traffic increases."

The installation is primarily based on Transmode's 5400 Universal Aggregator card, which provides the lowest cost solution available in the market for carrying multiple Fibre Channel or Gigabit Ethernet signals over a WDM network. The 5400 multiplexes two Fibre Channel or Gigabit Ethernet interfaces into a single CWDM wavelength in a highly efficient manner. This then allows full utilisation of the available fibre capacity and eliminates stranded bandwidth across the network.

About TfL



Transport for London is the integrated body responsible for the capital's transport system. TfL manages London's buses, the Underground, the Docklands Light Railway (DLR) and London Trams. It also runs London River Services, Victoria Coach Station and London's Transport Museum. The body also manages a 580km network of main roads, all of London's 4,600 traffic lights and regulates taxis.



Transmode is a new global force in Optical Networking. The company was formed when two of Europe's most successful private telecoms companies, Transmode Systems and Lumentis, merged in March 2005 to address renewed worldwide demand for scalable, reliable and low-cost Optical Networking solutions.



Transmode is a Pioneer in Optical Networking. Innovations such intelligent WDM (iWDM), which lowers operational cost, and unamplified DWDM, which reduces network CAPEX and complexity, have contributed to success at a global level, with a customer base of more than 100 network operators, service providers, enterprises and public institutions across Europe, the Americas and Asia.