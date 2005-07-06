Electronics Production | July 06, 2005
Transport for London selects Transmode
Transmode, a supplier of optical networking systems, has been selected by Transport for London (TfL) for a CWDM solution to expand and improve its metropolitan and storage networks, which underpin management of London's public transport services.
TfL, the integrated body responsible for the capital's transport systems, has selected Transmode's TS-1100 platform to expand the capacity of its data-transport network and to improve data-traffic management. Efficient data management of TfL's ever-expanding communications needs is vital to support the 9 million passenger journeys made each day on TfL's various systems that include bus, tube, rail and tram.
The Transmode solution supports two key applications: expanding Fibre Channel capabilities for TfL's Storage Area Network (SAN) and increasing the availability of Gigabit Ethernet channels for the Metropolitan Area Network (MAN).
"Since we started installing the TfL system in September 2004, there has been a process of continuous upgrade," said Sean Davies, Transmode's UK Sales Manager. "TfL has now deployed multiple wavelengths across its SAN and MAN, and we are further developing the client's networks to be even more flexible and easily expanded as traffic increases."
The installation is primarily based on Transmode's 5400 Universal Aggregator card, which provides the lowest cost solution available in the market for carrying multiple Fibre Channel or Gigabit Ethernet signals over a WDM network. The 5400 multiplexes two Fibre Channel or Gigabit Ethernet interfaces into a single CWDM wavelength in a highly efficient manner. This then allows full utilisation of the available fibre capacity and eliminates stranded bandwidth across the network.
About TfL
Transport for London is the integrated body responsible for the capital's transport system. TfL manages London's buses, the Underground, the Docklands Light Railway (DLR) and London Trams. It also runs London River Services, Victoria Coach Station and London's Transport Museum. The body also manages a 580km network of main roads, all of London's 4,600 traffic lights and regulates taxis.
Transmode is a new global force in Optical Networking. The company was formed when two of Europe's most successful private telecoms companies, Transmode Systems and Lumentis, merged in March 2005 to address renewed worldwide demand for scalable, reliable and low-cost Optical Networking solutions.
Transmode is a Pioneer in Optical Networking. Innovations such intelligent WDM (iWDM), which lowers operational cost, and unamplified DWDM, which reduces network CAPEX and complexity, have contributed to success at a global level, with a customer base of more than 100 network operators, service providers, enterprises and public institutions across Europe, the Americas and Asia.
The Transmode solution supports two key applications: expanding Fibre Channel capabilities for TfL's Storage Area Network (SAN) and increasing the availability of Gigabit Ethernet channels for the Metropolitan Area Network (MAN).
"Since we started installing the TfL system in September 2004, there has been a process of continuous upgrade," said Sean Davies, Transmode's UK Sales Manager. "TfL has now deployed multiple wavelengths across its SAN and MAN, and we are further developing the client's networks to be even more flexible and easily expanded as traffic increases."
The installation is primarily based on Transmode's 5400 Universal Aggregator card, which provides the lowest cost solution available in the market for carrying multiple Fibre Channel or Gigabit Ethernet signals over a WDM network. The 5400 multiplexes two Fibre Channel or Gigabit Ethernet interfaces into a single CWDM wavelength in a highly efficient manner. This then allows full utilisation of the available fibre capacity and eliminates stranded bandwidth across the network.
About TfL
Transport for London is the integrated body responsible for the capital's transport system. TfL manages London's buses, the Underground, the Docklands Light Railway (DLR) and London Trams. It also runs London River Services, Victoria Coach Station and London's Transport Museum. The body also manages a 580km network of main roads, all of London's 4,600 traffic lights and regulates taxis.
Transmode is a new global force in Optical Networking. The company was formed when two of Europe's most successful private telecoms companies, Transmode Systems and Lumentis, merged in March 2005 to address renewed worldwide demand for scalable, reliable and low-cost Optical Networking solutions.
Transmode is a Pioneer in Optical Networking. Innovations such intelligent WDM (iWDM), which lowers operational cost, and unamplified DWDM, which reduces network CAPEX and complexity, have contributed to success at a global level, with a customer base of more than 100 network operators, service providers, enterprises and public institutions across Europe, the Americas and Asia.
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments