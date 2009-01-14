PartnerTech unit is expanding

PartnerTech Karlskoga, a unit within Sweden based EMS provider PartnerTech looks at the future with careful optimism. The plant has been doing well during the autumn and the staff number is increasing.

According to site manager Kjell Edholm, PartnerTech Karlskoga has recently increased its number of staff by approximately 25 employees. The company is also continuing to add more staff.

PartnerTech Karlskoga has broadening its customer base and has found new customers that have successful sales records. PartnerTech has also succeeded well in timing its investments in new machinery equipment.



At the moment Partnertech in Karlskoga discovers no signs of order slowdown, however considering the global financial crisis, the optimism is combined with a large proportion of watchfulness.