Insider trading charges for former Celestica Manager

A former Celestica manager is facing insider charges because he was making more then $640,000 in profit through inside trading.

He got help from his sister who was working at Celesticas IT department and gave him access to confidential information about the company, reports CTV. It was between January 2003 and July 2005 that he was mainly doing this. On February 12th a hearing in the case is scheduled.