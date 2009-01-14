AEI Cables opens office in Dubai

UK based AEI Cables has opened a dedicated office in Dubai to provide support for customers in the region.

Graeme Aittis, General Manager AEI Cables Middle East, has been appointed to run the operation aimed at providing an increased level of support service for existing customers and new customers.



“This is an exciting time for us and for the Middle East as the infrastructure grows, particularly with the rapid development of this region’s economy and demand for high quality cabling products and accessories.”



Graeme Aittis has many years experience in the cabling industry, having held various posts at AEI Cables including helping to lead business development in North America and overseeing overseas export activities from the UK.