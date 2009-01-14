EU plans to ban plasma TV production in Europe

Plasma TV sets can be banned in Europe if the EU Commission will get it way through.

A large plasma TV consumes up to four times more energy than the old models that included CRT tubes.



EU countries governments are now preparing strict limits for televisions energy, states the newspaper Iltalehti in Finland. Models that exceed these limits will be prohibited. VK reports that the ban will not affect the flat-panel LCD displays, which are much more environmentally friendly than plasma TV sets.



Image source: KTC