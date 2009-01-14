Kontron receives multi-million euro order

Kontron kicks off the New Year with a further multi-million euro order: the Walloon Transport Company in Belgium has opted for Kontron technologies for future complex applications.

A corresponding master agreement entailing an order volume of over EUR 8 million has now been signed. As part of the first step, the plan is to equip over 2,500 buses from 2010 with an system in the area, which will ensure a boost in terms of safety, reliability and punctuality.



"We've already started to develop these complex systems, and we are very pleased to have received an order that further strengthens our foothold in the local public transport segment," commented Ulrich Gehrmann, Kontron's CEO.