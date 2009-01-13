Civa has been appointed as AT&S sales partner for Scandinavia

AT&S has contracted Norway based Civa as sales agent for Scandinavia. Civa will provide customers in Scandinavia mainly with AT&S’s PCBs and prototyping services.

By doing so, AT&S expands its sales network and offers an additional distribution channel.



“Local presence is vital to obtain good customer relationships and to develop one’s business. Thus, we

decided to work with Civa as our sales agent for Scandinavia to support our Key Account Management”,

states Gerhard Perschy, Director Sales Europe of AT&S.



“It is important that our customers get good support in material, design and technology matters – especially

when they develop new products. AT&S is a leading company in PCB technology. No other PCB

manufacturer in Europe has such a broad range of knowledge”, highlights Per Sverre Røed, Manager of Civa.