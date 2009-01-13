Mercedes to select suppliers this spring for its Hungarian plant

Mercedes will select its suppliers this spring for the next generation A- and B-class compact model which the company plans to assembly in Hungary.

The A- and B-class compact model will be exclusively produced at the plant in Kecskemet, Hungary. Mercedes will start the production at its Kecskemét facility in Hungary by 2012. The company plans to hire approximately 2500 people at this new Hungarian facility by 2012.