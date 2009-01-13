AQ acquires Segeström Automotive

Aros Quality has signed agreement with the trustee in bankruptcy to acquire the assets in Segerström Automotive in Eskilstuna, Sweden.

Segerström was filed for bankruptcy on December 12th 2008. The deal will be made as a cash transaction. The activities will be taken over on January 19th 2009 and the new company name will be AQ Segerström AB. Location will be in Eskilstuna, Sweden. The sales turnover for 2009 is expected to be around SEK 150 – 200 million (approximately 15-20 million euros).