ASYS Automation acquires EKRA

ASYS GmbH has acquired EKRA, a Germany-based screen printing manufacturer. The deal includes EKRA's divisions in Asia and the U.S. The combined firm will have more than 350 employees worldwide.

"We are supporting the Germany industry by securing more than 100 jobs and the integration of EKRA", Werner Kreibl, managing director of ASYS, said.



EKRA was founded in 1946 by Mr. Eduard Kraft as a mechanical workshop in Kirchheim/Neckar. EKRA is internationally acknowledged as specialists in advanced Screen Printing. ASYS was founded in 1992. ASYS supplies material handlers, marking systems, depaneling equipment, backend automation.



Financial and other terms were not disclosed.