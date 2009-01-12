Ryder EMS expands into Europe

Swiss-owned transnational developer and manufacturer of electronics products located in Hong Kong since 1979 have expanded into Europe.

Mr. Ruud Schothorst has joined Ryder Europe. Based in the Netherlands, Ruud has 30 years expirience in consumer electronics, digital video and computing.



“This made a lot of sense to me,” Mr.Schothorst said. “Asian manufacturing can be a jungle and lots of Europeans get tangled up. Many Europeans want to make products overseas but they need to comfortable with the quality and sincerity of the EMS. We have Dutch know-how on the front line, Swiss know-how at the manufacturing, and Asian cost-effectiveness sandwiched in-between.”



Rydel EMS plant is located BaoAn, Shenzhen. The plant has 40 assembly lines, 2000 workers with 250,000 square feet.



Image source: Ryder EMS