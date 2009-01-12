© cumypah dreamstime.com

Distributor Glyn opens online shop

Germany-based distributor Glyn has launched the GLYNshop, a European B2B portal for electronic components, display and system solutions as well as wireless modules and memory solutions.

The GLYNshop provides users with the opportunity to order electronic parts from the distributor´s product portfolio. Since the end of last year Glyn has been offering brand quality from world-wide leading manufacturers such as Toshiba, Fujitsu, Renesas and Mitsubish online.



At www.GLYNshop.com registered users can choose from a range of products from microcontrollers, development kits and displays to printers, GSM modules, connectors and more.



To make selecting a product easier the shop not only includes the basic need-to-know details, but also a picture of every single product. Data sheets and detailed information about the parts are also available for download.

An electronic form means that sample requests for each product can be forwarded directly to the product managers at Glyn headquarters in Idstein, Germany from the shop.



Glyn will continue expanding the range of products and services offered via the GLYNshop aiming to establish an alternative distribution channel.