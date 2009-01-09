FCI acquires IMPLO Technologies

FCI has acquired IMPLO Technologies, based in Markham, Ontario. This acquisition will allow FCI to leverage the technology developed by IMPLO to complement the full line of products the company offers.

“This acquisition will make a solid long-term strategic contribution to FCI’s growing portfolio of quality connection systems with a focus on high voltage splicing and connection technology for Utility Transmission systems,” said Rodd Ruland, Corporate Vice President and General Manager of FCI – Electrical Division (BURNDY Products). “We are encouraged by the technology we are getting as part of this move and the customer base that IMPLO has developed. We look forward to expanding the scope of design wins with utilities given our strong presence in the marketplace as a result.”



“The agreement with FCI is an important step forward and gives significant marketplace exposure to the technologies developed by IMPLO,” noted Ciro Pasini, Founder and President of IMPLO Technologies, Inc. “Since the BURNDY® brand is well recognized and respected, I chose to become part of FCI to improve our ability to meet customer needs and develop new products while keeping the IMPLO entrepreneurial spirit and tradition of excellence in products and services for which we are known.”