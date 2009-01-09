Nu Horizons sees growth in Eastern Europe

The distributor Nu Horizons has seen growth from its recent expansion into the Eastern European markets.

The distributor has experienced some decline in the 3Q, compared to the 2Q as the semiconductor market in Europe has been affected by the overall economic downturn. However, its expansion into Eastern Europe is showing first positive results, as this region of Europe performed ahead of expectations, the company announced in its F3Q09 Earnings Call, for the quarter that ended November 30, 2008. This is relative to the ongoing business from the company's EMS customers that are being serviced locally.