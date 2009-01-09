GSPK with increase in business

GSPK Circuits has reported an increase in business irrespective of the “credit crunch” due to their continued belief in, and development of, their lean manufacturing processes.

The company’s philosophy to continually developing and improving their lean manufacturing processes is what GSPK Circuits believes will be crucial in them continuing to support their customers through the current and future credit crisis. Directors are convinced that their long-term lean philosophy will now assist those companies who haven’t needed to in the past; but may now need to in the future, reduce their stocks to meet their own company pressures – but with no added premiums.



Steve Lloyd, Managing Director of GSPK Circuits said – “In this current climate and in anticipation of forthcoming Chinese New Year celebrations, we believe it is essential to be able to support our existing and new customers within the UK and Europe without imposing the burden of increased premiums. We try to stay one step ahead in supporting British industry by being dedicated to the philosophy of lean and continually improving and developing our products and processes."