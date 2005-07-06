Circatex celebrates first anniversary with new appointments and services

Following a highly successful first year, UK based high technology PCB manufacturer Circatex has announced key appointments to focus on strategic growth areas in the advanced technologies rigid and flex-rigid PCB market.

Dr Neil Chilton has been appointed Group Technical Director with a focus on advanced technology development. Chilton will also lead the company's project to establish PCB production through Ink Jet printing technology. Formerly Technical Sales Director at Circatex, Dr Chilton, a materials and semi conductor specialist, has over ten years experience in board level, commercial and technical positions at the Circatex facility on Tyneside.



Martin Morrell joins Circatex as Technical Sales Director of the Advanced Technologies Division. Previously with DDI Europe, Morrell, a chemistry and metal finishing technologist, has 26 years experience in the PCB industry specifically in the advanced technology sector. Martin and his team will work closely with customers to expand the Circatex advanced multilayer and flex rigid operation for leading edge applications.



Craig Thomson's appointment as Sales Director for the Circatex Group sees a return to the Tyneside facility for the former Viasystems Senior Sales Executive and Global Account Manager. With a background in mechanical engineering and electronics coupled with considerable experience in managing multi-national customers, the appointment strengthens the depth and focus on growth across all Circatex group divisions. Thomson will also be responsible for Circatex Gateway, a high volume supply service option, utilising the company's long standing mass production experience to work with Global partners in cost effective regions seamlessly supplying a high volume production service.



Circatex Managing Director Mark Beesley sees the appointments as the next phase in the continuing growth of the company " It has been a very exciting year" says Beesley. "our strategy to develop and establish Circatex as the niche technology partner of choice has surpassed all expectations. Key to our success is our uniquely positioned range of co-ordinated supply chain services: from our Fastrax quick turn service which has now added design support to its portfolio, to our Advanced Technologies division. With the new appointments and our continued investment in new equipment we look forward to the future with confidence".