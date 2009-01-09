Lenovo takes more manufacturing in-house

The Chinese computer manufacturer Lenovo has taken more manufacturing in-house, rather than outsourcing it to big EMS-providers such as Flextronics or Foxconn.

This seems to be part of the newly announced restructuring program that is to save the company $300 million during the fiscal 2009/2010. Additional to that, Lenovo also announced to lay off around 11% of its global workforce. (evertiq reported)