Molex appoints new sales representative in Israel

Molex has strengthened its presence in Israel by appointing a dedicated sales representative. Based near to Tel-Aviv, Mr. Eyal Sagi will focus on sales, service and support for all of Molex’s products throughout the country.

Coming to Molex from a similar role, Mr. Sagi brings to his new position a wealth of technical knowledge complemented by sales and marketing experience. Providing both technical and sales support to Molex’s established customer base in Israel, his main objective will be develop and drive new business at the early stages of the design process – particularly within the datacom, telecoms, medical and military markets.



Thomas Beyer, Regional Sales Manager Southern Europe of Molex, said: “We are delighted that Mr. Sagi has joined Molex to make our presence in Israel official. Bringing over 15 years experience from various roles within the connector industry, we are confident of his appointment and wish him every success.”