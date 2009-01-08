Lockheed Martin in risk of losing electronics suppliers over F-22 fighter decision

The company urges the new US administration to make a quick decision on the continuation of the F-22 fighter program. Lookheed Martin runs risk of losing critical suppliers, if the decision is postponed for too long.

“Every day that this decision is delayed creates more risk, ultimately, for the supplier base,” Larry Lawson, executive vice president and F-22 general manager, told Reuters. Suppliers of titanium, structures and advanced electronics are mostly affected by possible cuts, as these suppliers start work early for any new fighter jets.



According to Reuters, Lockheed is rumoured to pay some suppliers out of its own pockets to ensure that the supply of critical parts is not interrupted.