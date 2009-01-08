Eaton Electric confirms closure of the Holyhead plant

UK based EMS provider is confirming the closure of the Holyhead plant, 265 jobs will be lost.

A spokesperson from the company confirms for BBC that the company will close down the plant between March and December this year. The production from the Holyhead plant will be transferred to Europe, where the production is 35% less expensive.



According to the company’s spokesperson, no alternative uses for the factory or its workforce had been identified.