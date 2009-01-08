Lacroix recorded a net profit down by 9.3%

Despite an increase in turnover of 8.2% to €247.1 million, French EMS-provider Lacroix recorded a net profit decrease of 9.3% to €11.7 million for its 2007-2008 fiscal year, which ended in September 30, 2008.

The operating income declined by 8.9% to €19.4 million, close to the initial estimates of the group. Despite the difficult market situation, the company was able to improve revenue figures, patly supported by the acquisition of Germany based Prehtronics and the aeronautical engineering company Tharsys. Lacroix believes that the current economic downturn will affect the current financial year.