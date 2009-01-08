AFL Hungary lays off 700

EMS and cable manufacturer AFL Hungary is to lay off 700 staff at its operations in Hungary.

The company currently employs around 3000 staff. The reduction is scheduled in three steps. The first 300 employees will be laid off by the end of this month, 250 by the end of February and another 150 will follow by the end of April.



These measures are caused by the decreasing order inflow from the automotive industry, increasing costs and the general global depression.